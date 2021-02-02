2.2 Home Helpers RC-WEB.jpg

Home Helpers and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at their new location at 108 E. Stephenson, facing Lake Harrison. Local owned and operated, Home Helpers assists seniors or handicapped with activities that make every day living easier for individuals who desire to stay in their home. Home Helpers services Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, and Searcy counties. The phone number to service all counties is (870) 741-7512.

 

Donna has written for the HDT since 1999. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

