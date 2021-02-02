Home Helpers and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at their new location at 108 E. Stephenson, facing Lake Harrison. Local owned and operated, Home Helpers assists seniors or handicapped with activities that make every day living easier for individuals who desire to stay in their home. Home Helpers services Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, and Searcy counties. The phone number to service all counties is (870) 741-7512.
