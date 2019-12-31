The December meeting of the board of directors for the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center was held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
The board will have new directors after the first of the year and appreciation was shown to those who have served.
Dr. Blake Chitsey served a one-year term as chair of the physicians group. Dr. Kenneth Collins has been elected to serve during 2020.
Mike McNutt and Mike Norton are both rotating off the board and Vince Leist, NARMC CEO/president told the board he has two names to submit to the Quorum Court for approval when they meet in January. The positions are for eight-year terms. Leist has explained in previous meetings that he looks for members of the community who have areas of expertise that would benefit the board and the decisions a board member needs to make to govern the hospital wisely.
Brad Crawford has accepted the position of chairman of the board, as Dan Bowers rotates off of that position, but will continue to serve on the board.
Norton said, “It’s been a pleasure to serve with the board. The board always tries to do the right thing for the hospital and it was an honor to serve.”
“I agree with Mike, this is a great board to work with and appreciate everyone’s willingness to go the distance for our hospital. I want to thank Mike’s McNutt for his service to the board. He was not able to be with us tonight, has also served quite a few years, and I appreciate his service to the community too,” Dan Bowers said.
