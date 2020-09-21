Year-round snow tubing is now available. That sentence would sound more normal if we were located somewhere other than the Ozarks. But general manager Ryan Gdovin said it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the natural hills of the Ozarks and enjoy their zipline or snowflex tubing on Wolf Mountain, just north of Branson, Missouri.
“The tubing slope is 400 feet long and 60 feet wide. There are several humps designed to provide an airborne/weightless feel and they also serve to control overall speed down the slope,” Gdovin said.
The surface isn’t cold and guests just need to dress for current weather conditions.
“Our ‘snow’ is an engineered monofilament fiber. The texture is just right to mimic the action of snow. The same material is used elsewhere for skiing and snowboarding as well,” he said.
“A local group built Branson Zipline in 2010. With a world class zipline tour already established, adding the Snowflex tubing hill in 2017 seemed to be the perfect match,” he said.
”Although I would highly recommend our zipline to everyone, some will always prefer to stay on the ground. Whether our guests choose either activity or both, they are sure to experience a feel of flying through the air,” he said.
“The Ozark Mountains are beautiful and offer the perfect terrain for ziplines and the Snowflex tubing hill,” he said. “Being located just north of Branson makes us an easy stop for all of our area visitors.”
Snowflex is open year round. March thru December the course is open seven days a week. “We take some weekdays off in January and February,” he said.
Hours open are seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. But the last group goes out at 4 p.m.
“Currently Snowflex costs $29.99 for children and $34.99 for adults. In regards to COVID-19 we are currently limiting capacity to ensure recommended social distancing is in place. We suggest calling or booking online to ensure availability.”
Snowflex is located seven miles north of Branson, on Highway 65. Tubing is for ages three and up with groups and party packages available.
For more information visit the website at wolfemountainbranson.com/snowflex-park/ or call (417) 561-0699.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.