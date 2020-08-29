The Economic Update Breakfast was held early Wednesday morning on Aug. 26. Mervin Jebaraj, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research in the Sam Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas shared his thoughts on the economy from his home office via Zoom.
Dr. Randy Esters, president of North Arkansas College welcomed everyone. “This is the first trial of the Zoom Room we’ve had installed here at Northark Conference Center. It ought to be good.”
Some participants met in the JPH Center on the campus of North Arkansas College and some joined by Zoom. This was Jebaraj’s fourth time to be the featured speaker.
“This is our familiar reality,” he said. “He showed the latest COVID-19 numbers from around the world. It’s far from being done, unless you live between Australia and New Zealand. Australia is still having minor outbreaks. Asia as a whole, is a mixed bag. India is leading in the number of cases right now. Some countries are doing better in terms of long term prospects — South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand and Hongkong. Japan and Hongkong had better control but are seeing minor outbreaks now. The European Union had a long period where they had low cases, but now it’s climbing again. North America and the United States may have reached our peak. It appears we are on a downward trajectory with just 40,000 new cases a day. But it really depends upon where you are in the country as to how this pandemic affects you. Currently Arkansas is in the top third of the states.”
Jebaraj personally plans to continue to work from home for the rest of the year and expects it to be next spring or summer before the virus is under control. “That’s a long time for this to be our reality,” he said.
The federal government has put a lot of money into trying to boost the economy. Congress has allocated about $2.6 trillion since March. Only about half of that has really been paid out.”
There is still some stimulus left, but the $2,400 per household is long gone. And the additional $600 unemployment expired at the end of July. The Federal Government has been spending to match the size of the recession. What they did in March was very good.
The federal reserve is doing what they would normally do under these circumstances. They’ve effectively pushed the interest rate to zero. They have also had several trillion dollars to loan facilities made available to larger businesses and financial institutions to make sure that system doesn’t dry up. It’s worked out fairly well. This means we are unlikely to see a financial crisis from this particular pandemic.
The nation’s economy numbers definitely showed a rise in spending that correlated with the $1,200 per person the government provided. “The government is spending to match the recession for sure. They are spending enough to fix the size of the hole in the economy.”
“We are unlikely to see a financial crisis because of the pandemic,” he said. Refinancing homes is in a lot of demand right now. And there are so many applications, that banks aren’t having to give their best rate possible.”
The inventory of homes for sale has diminished. But there is not a housing crisis, just people are reluctant to move.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed signs of a 33 percent decline. “We haven’t ever recorded a decline like this since we’ve started keeping statistics. But we haven’t had a pandemic like we are having either. The first quarter was a 5% decline which is normal for January and February. After Christmas, spending normally slows down. Then in the second quarter it dropped to 33%. What this means is that if every quarter this year looked like the second quarter, the overall GPD for the year would decline by 33%. But we know every quarter this year is not going to look like the second quarter. Between the first and second quarter GPD declined about 9.5%.
Jebaraj was able to point out on the graphs where people spent too much money on “toilet paper and canned beans” in March and still haven’t used their supply up yet.
The services sector has been the hardest hit. He explained that when people began working from home, the services they usually used, hurt for business — dry cleaners, day cares, restaurants and salons.
The stimulus checks had an immediate impact on household spending. When the state reopened some businesses it did increase some spending, but not nearly as much as the household checks.
“Arkansas, in general, is a low income state. The $1,200 checks and $600 unemployment boost had a huge impact on spending in the state. The data showed that high income households did not spend as much money.”
July 4th weekend shows that high income households spent money and then returned to not spending money. Yet sales tax figures have not declined as much as expected.
Home improvement stores did well in the spring but have started to decline some now since the unemployment dropped.
“The end of July and first of August, spending did stop. That’s when the extra $600 unemployment ended,” he said.
“Grocery numbers are still running a little higher than normal because people are still eating more at home instead of restaurants,” he said.
Jebaraj said the data shows that small businesses were closed when the numbers for the virus were high. Then some places opened up and made a lot of money. “Small businesses in the higher income zip codes showed a 30% drop in their business revenue. The numbers show that 26% of people in Boone County are still working from home and 45% of Washington, and Benton Counties.”
Jebaraj debated if the additional $600 for unemployment was bad for employers. He felt like it gave businesses the opportunity to close down since employers knew their workers would be taken care of. He feels like with the unemployment rate at 6.9% that some people are waiting for their job to open again.
“The unemployment rate measures the people looking for work and not finding it. There was improvement in May when businesses called people back to work. But some didn’t find work, and left the labor force again,” he said.
“In April we lost 120,000 jobs. We’ve gained about 46,000 jobs so there is still a significant number of people out of work in our state.”
Bob Largent, president of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce said that an unofficial poll showed Boone County had 245 jobs available right now.
Jebaraj said, “People are going back when their employer calls. It appears they prefer the stable job over the unemployment extra that went away. They are thinking if the economy worsens that the permanency of a job in hand is better off.”
Seventy percent of people who return to work were making more on unemployment than their job. But they feel like making the right match between employer and employee is important.
A question was asked about the stock market. “The stock market looks like it’s doing well. Of course there are certain segments like the airlines and restaurants that are showing losses, but overall it’s doing well,” he said.
The Economic Update Breakfast is sponsored by The Point Financial Group, Porterfield & Company and North Arkansas College. The next update is planned for January or February.
