Military personnel and veterans benefit
John DeWitt with Selling726 Realty has been awarded the nationally recognized Military Relocation Professional Certification. The National Association of Realtors awards the MRP certification to Realtors who help military personnel, veterans and their families find housing that lets them make the best use of their benefits and serves the unique needs of military life.
When military staff and their families relocate, the services of a real estate professional who understands their needs and timetables can make the transfer easier, faster and less stressful. Realtors who earn this certification know to work with active duty military buyers and sellers, as well as veterans.
"Service members may only have a couple of days to view properties and make an offer, and others might be deployed at the time and need someone who can represent them while they’re away. Working with a Realtor who understands the singular complications that arise with military service can help make the home buying process simpler, faster and less stressful,” said National Association of Realtors President Tom Salomone, broker-owner of Real Estate II Inc. in Coral Springs, Florida. “The MRP certification lets home buyers and sellers know that a Realtorknows the ins and outs of military housing benefits, such as zero-down payment loans, and the specific needs service members and veterans have when searching for their new home.”
