The Northark Grill is open to the public and the students at North Arkansas College. Knuckle Sandwich opened recently, and hosted a ribbon cutting on Monday, Aug. 19, with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Bob Largent, president of the Chamber said, “We are pleased to welcome Heather and her team. We are excited about what Knuckle Sandwich will bring to the college and the community. Thank you for being engaged with our Chamber.”
“Another business venture for Heather Hinrichs. We know it will be delicious. Her food is always terrific and I’m sure we are going to put on some pounds,” Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said.
Dr. Esters, president of North Arkansas College said, “We are thrilled to have Heather and her team. When the former vendor did not want to renew their contract because of other ventures in town, I was nervous. But I got Heather’s proposal and was thrilled. I anticipate growing in more than one way.”
“Northark is a tremendous asset to our community and we’re very blessed to have the college and the Grill here,” Ron McNair, Arkansas State Representative added.
“We are so pleased to be here. You know our food. We’ve been cooking for Harrison for a long time. Our son, Carson, recently graduated from culinary school and we are glad to have him back in Harrison. He will run this grill and kitchen and boss around his momma. We are pleased to be here on the campus of the college and appreciate the students and staff so much,” Heather Hinrichs said.
Knuckle Sandwich at the Northark Grill will offer daily plate specials, a daily soup, sandwiches, quesadillas, pasta bowls, Frito chili pie, baked potatoes, biscuit sandwiches, burritos, biscuits, gravy and more. Check Facebook and Instagram for daily specials.
Knuckle Sandwich at the Northark Grill is located in the Bradley Student Center close to the bookstore. Hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday and closed on weekends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.