Melissa Casey, senior vice president and chief financial officer, CS Bank, announced the promotion of Mrs. Krista Beck to assistant vice president and electronic data processing supervisor of CS Bank. In addition to her current duties, Beck will oversee the day to day operations in the EDP department.
Beck has been with the CS Bank team for almost 18 years. She has been instrumental piece in keeping the daily operational functions running smoothly. Casey stated, “Promoting people within our company, such as Krista, gives me great pleasure. With Krista’s tenured expertise, we are confident that our operations and services will thrive under her leadership. We feel fortunate to have her in our bank family.”
Beck was born and raised in Berryville. She resides in Berryville with her husband, John Beck and their two girls, Madison and Aubrey. Krista attends Towering Oaks Church and enjoys working with her teen class on Wednesday nights. She also enjoys watching her girls’ sports games and spending time with her family.
