October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Legacy Hospice, Convention, Visitors Bureau and the Harrison Daily Times are doing their part to equip ladies in the area with essential needs, services and education to thrive in this community.
Community Coordinator for Sanctuary, Shannon Farrabee said, “Last year we assisted 254 adults with 20 of them being men. We provided services to 60 children. Our program provides emergency shelter to those who are actively fleeing domestic violence. We also provide court advocacy, order of petition assistance, education in domestic violence as well as teen domestic violence, safety planning and weekly support groups for both in house and outreach clients.”
Farabee continued, “Our goal when we take in a client is to empower them with the ability to live a stable life without abuse in their homes. We never tell them what to do, we always guide them without judgement in any way.” The 24-hour crisis hotline for Sanctuary is (870) 741-2121.
Ladies Unlimited is a two-day event to be held at the North Arkansas District Fairgrounds located at 1400 Fairgrounds Road, just off of Hwy. 65 South from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.. All proceeds will go to benefit Sanctuary. There is no fee to enter, but donations are accepted.
A Dutch Oven Cookoff and demonstration is scheduled for Saturday. A 50/50 raffle will be held for the event. Tickets are available in advance at the Sanctuary Shoppe. The drawing will be 3 p.m. Saturday. Participants do not have to be present to win.
More than 30 vendors will be set up for social distancing and masks will be worn according to state guidelines.
Several retailers will have items for sale. Jeree Winn’s New Beginnings School of Cosmetology will be demonstrating a “Dress for Success” session every hour to help ladies looking for a better job.
Practical demonstrations will be held to teach ladies how to change door locks, do minor plumbing repairs, technology information, minor vehicle maintenance, making a car purchase, self defense, and balancing a checkbook. Cornerstone Bank will be sharing information about applying for a home loan and investing for beginners. Guests can learn about insurance do’s and don’ts.
Powell Feed will sponsor a skillet throw. Gages Power Sports is sponsoring Digging for Dimes.
Harpo’s Das Butcher Haus is sponsoring a Chicken n’ Dressing Contest and the winner wins $100.
Midwest Equipment is sponsoring a zero turn tractor and obstacle course, plus shopping.
Legacy Hospice is sponsoring a kids’ coloring station where they can decorate bags to donate to Ruby’s Three Wishes. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and bring their trick or treat bag for goodies. They will also have staff present for blood pressure checks and will have packets with advance directive information if desired.
Other events include shopping, basic pistol safety, grip and stance by 76 Arms and Ammunition. Don’t forget shopping!
Grumpy’s BBQ Food Truck will have pulled pork sandwiches for sale on Friday. Bella Ella’s Grilled Cheese Food truck will be available on Saturday. And of course, shopping!
There are lots of door prizes, give-aways and restaurant discounts for participants and shopping.
“We are very excited to host this event,” Victoria Yeargan said from Legacy Hospice. “We feel like it’s important to equip all women with information so they can be a productive member of our community. We are very grateful for the shelter that Sanctuary provides to domestic violence victims and blessed to be able to host this fundraiser for them.”
Barbara Dean from the Harrison Daily Times said, “We have so many generous vendors that have donated some wonderful prizes and are volunteering their time to host a wide variety of demonstrations to help ladies of all ages, and all stages of life.”
“The CVB applied for a grant to benefit Sanctuary for this event,” Larry Sexton, Explore Harrison said. “We live in a great area and want to do all we can to offer a hand-up for all ladies so we have a strong community.”
For an up to date schedule continue to follow the event’s Facebook page or contact Barbara Dean at (870) 416-7357, Victoria Yeargan (870) 743-6996 or Larry Sexton at (870) 741-1789 for more information or to participate as a vendor. Ladies Unlimited is Oct. 23-24 rain or shine at the Harrison District Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
