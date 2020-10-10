Donna Braymer/Staff
Ladies Unlimited
Ladies Unlimited will be a free two-day event for ladies of all ages. Sponsors, Larry Sexton, (from left) CVB; Barbara Dean, Harrison Daily Times; Victoria Yeargan, Legacy Hospice; and Shannon Farabee, Sanctuary. The event will have a wide variety of learning opportunities for ladies, including easy emergency plumbing fixes, driving a tractor, job interview hints, banking information, and mortgage loans and more. All proceeds go to benefit Sanctuary. There are lots of door prizes available to win, plus a 50/50 raffle will send someone home with cash.
