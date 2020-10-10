10.1.20-ladies unlimited-WEB.jpg

Donna Braymer/Staff   

Ladies Unlimited

Ladies Unlimited will be a free two-day event for ladies of all ages. Sponsors, Larry Sexton, (from left) CVB; Barbara Dean, Harrison Daily Times; Victoria Yeargan, Legacy Hospice; and Shannon Farabee, Sanctuary. The event will have a wide variety of learning opportunities for ladies, including easy emergency plumbing fixes, driving a tractor, job interview hints, banking information, and mortgage loans and more. All proceeds go to benefit Sanctuary. There are lots of door prizes available to win, plus a 50/50 raffle will send someone home with cash.

Tags

Donna has written for the HDT since 1999. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

Load comments