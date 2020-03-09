Join Leaders in Harrison, for this event on May 7
Hear nine influential change-makers at Leadercast Live 2020 - presented by Methvin Sanitation and Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Café on Thursday, May 7, at the Durand Center. Visit the events page at harrison-chamber.com/ to become a part of the world’s largest one-day leadership event.
The 2020 event theme is ‘Positive Disruption,’ which calls upon leaders of all levels to ‘shake up the status quo’ and drive opportunities for innovation, and these are the experts that will show attendees how:
Earvin “Magic” Johnson — Hall-of-Fame basketball player, executive and philanthropist
Five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA MVP now finding success off the court as a team executive, businessman and philanthropist.
Amy Jo Martin — Digital Media Pioneer, best-selling author
Named one of the most powerful women on Twitter by Forbes, Amy Jo helps people and businesses revolutionize their brand.
Andy Stanley — best-selling author, leadership communicator
Founder and senior pastor of the renowned North Point Ministries and author of more than 20 books.
Bozoma Saint John — chief marketing officer, Endeavor
Known as a trailblazing executive from leading marketing efforts for Uber, Apple and Pepsi-Cola North America, and now Endeavor’s global network.
Dr. Henry Cloud — psychologist, best-selling author and leadership expert
An unmatched knowledge of business leadership, psychology and author of more than 45 books that have sold more than 13 million copies.
Matt Wallaert — behavioral scientist, chief behavior officer, Clover Health
Expert on behavioral change that has spoken to hundreds, including the United Nations, South by Southwest and many more.
Rahaf Harfoush — digital anthropologist, executive director, Red Thread Institute
Expert researcher on the impacts of emerging technologies in society and the deep and hidden behavioral shifts within the global communication infrastructure.
Richard Montañez — vp of Multicultural Sales & Marketing, PepsiCo North America
Inventor of the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos who started as a janitor at a Frito-Lay plant and moved up the corporate ladder with visionary leadership of ethnic foods and multicultural marketing.
Sangram Vajre — co-founder and chief evangelist, Terminus: account-based marketing
Known as the “accidental” evangelist, Sangram has built Terminus into one of Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500.
Catalyst Combine. In addition to the formal Leadercast 2020 program, we will have a ‘Catalyst Combine,’ where local businesses will be providing information about their products and services tailored for our community leaders.
To attend and participate or become a host or sponsor with the Catalyst Combine, call the Chamber at (870) 741-2659
