Leadercast 2020 will be held virtually this year beginning Monday, Sept. 14. Participants can watch each of the 10-week series on “Positive Disruption.”
Leadercast 2020 — Positive Disruption will unveil to you how you can upset the status quo to incite positive change that will echo throughout your organization.
The 2020 event theme is “Positive Disruption,” which calls upon leaders of all levels to shake up the status quo and drive opportunities for innovation, and these are the experts that will show attendees how:
The 2020 Leadercast is sponsored by Methvin Sanitation and Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Café. Speakers include Erwin “Magic” Johnson, Dr. Henry Could, Amy Jo Martin, Andy Stanley, Richard Montanez, Bozoma Saint John, Sangram Vajre, Rahaf Harfoush and Matt Wallaert.
Cost for non-investors for the 10 weeks session is $90 each. Chamber investors cost is $70 per person for all 10 sessions.
Participants will be able to answer discussion questions online and participate in a weekly ‘LeaderChat’ video call to share thoughts, feedback and experiences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.