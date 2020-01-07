db-WEB- BCLI-2.jpg

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/Brandon Cone

The 2019-2020 Boone County Leadership Institute (BCLI) group donated the proceeds from the Photos with Santa fundraiser to the Harrison Police Department for its annual Shop with a Cop event. There was enough money for them to sponsor an additional family. Officer Jacob Mills (back from left), Wade Edwards, Deborah Ellis, Holly Carson (front row), Shannon Farabee, Officer Lauren Stroud, Tibitha Freeman and Suzanne Buhr were at the presentation. Not pictured are other BCLI members Fred Evans, Jeannie Lewis, Gannon Roberts, and Brandon Cone.

