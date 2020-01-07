The 2019-2020 Boone County Leadership Institute (BCLI) group donated the proceeds from the Photos with Santa fundraiser to the Harrison Police Department for its annual Shop with a Cop event. There was enough money for them to sponsor an additional family. Officer Jacob Mills (back from left), Wade Edwards, Deborah Ellis, Holly Carson (front row), Shannon Farabee, Officer Lauren Stroud, Tibitha Freeman and Suzanne Buhr were at the presentation. Not pictured are other BCLI members Fred Evans, Jeannie Lewis, Gannon Roberts, and Brandon Cone.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/Brandon Cone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.