Melissa Leal was working at Arkansas Freightways when her father, Roger Turner made her an offer to work for him that she couldn’t refuse. At the same time she turned in her notice, the deal between Arkansas Freightways and FedEx went through, and her co-workers wondered how she knew in advance of the changes. But in reality it was purely coincidental she started with RE/MAX on Dec. 4, 2000.
Turner offered her a position of closing coordinator and later then added property manager and eventually Leal began listing and selling properties.
As a fourth generation Realtor, she’s seen the business change a lot over the years. “I’ve got so much respect for the previous generations of Realtors. My husband and I were looking back at these 20 years and mentioned I had the opportunity to work with some true real estate professionals.”
She grew up helping in her great uncle’s office, where her mom (Arah Dean Turner) worked — Elmer’s Land Office with Aunt Kathy. “I grew up listening to them and I still look up to them and the knowledge they had. Watching that generation of professionals was so special to me.”
“I’ve never paid close attention to the dollar numbers in a real estate deal. I just like to do the job and take care of people,” she said.
In 2019, the Harrison District Board of Realtors gave her a certificate of appreciation for the smallest residential closing which was only $10,000.
“I remember when contracts for a residential closing were only a half a page long and we could do the closings in the office. Times are definitely changing,” she said.
Currently Leal enjoys working in the office and helping Ryan Caughron (current owner of RE/MAX Unlimited) as she continues to manage properties and lists and sell properties. “I do look forward to what the future holds,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.