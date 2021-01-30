Scott Leal is no stranger to this community. He sold McDonald’s products for 37 years and now loves selling farm and hunting property as well as traditional real estate investments.
“It’s all about customer service,” Leal said. “McDonald’s was very good to me. Our family moved here when I was 15 and I started at McDonald’s as a crew person shortly after that.”
He graduated from Harrison High School in 1979 and continued to work at McDonald’s and worked his way up to management and operated as the store manager for 25 years.
“With customer service bred into me from the beginning at McDonald’s, it’s a natural transition to carry on great service with selling real estate. Sometimes I wonder when I’ll have to go back to work again, because I love what I do so much — it really doesn’t feel like work.”
Leal retired from McDonald’s and began working in real estate a few years ago and last week joined the team at United Country Roth Realty. “This office is a perfect fit for me. I love the outdoors and the Buffalo River. Hunting is my thing, and I love selling properties.”
United Country Roth Realty new owner, Vixen James added, “It’s really a God-send to have Scott and our office manager, Kathy Harrison and Danny on this team. I’m so impressed with the legacy and rich heritage the Roth family has brought to this office. Every time we are in a meeting in Kansas City, Missouri they brag on this office. This office was the second franchise to join the company — which are Tammie’s great great grandparents from Gilbert. It’s like Harrison being Walmart’s second store. They look at us like celebrities. We just love serving our community.”
“I think just about everyone in Harrison knows Scott as the longtime smiling and helpful manager at McDonald’s,” Roth said. “That same great personality and work ethic has helped him become a very good Realtor as well. I am so excited to work alongside him.”
“Scott’s knowledge of the area really benefits his ability to share the awesome beauty and great recreational opportunities of the Ozarks with his clients. His proven experience and great people interaction skills make the buying and selling process a very professional experience for his customers,” James said. “We are extremely excited to have Scott join our team and family here at United Country Roth Realty. He is very respected in the area and his character, dedication and enthusiasm are a perfect fit for our company and the Real Estate business.”
Leal and his wife Sherrie enjoy outdoor activities and their nine grandchildren. He added his catchy slogan, “See Leal to close the deal.” Call 870-365-9133.
