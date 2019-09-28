Lew Thompson & Son Trucking added a terminal to the Harrison area in August 2017. The needs of the customers, the workload and a new contract with a long-time customer made it an important investment in this part of the state.
The company began in Huntsville and has also added a terminal in Batesville. Lew started the company with one truck in 1983 and a fascination for trucking. The company office was in a phone booth in a local laundromat. They grew quickly and established a reputation for providing excellent customer service and getting the job done.
The Harrison terminal has 50 trucks and 55 employees. Company wide, Lew Thompson Trucking has 200 trucks and 220 active employees. Human Resources manager, Chasity Reeves said there is a trend for husbands and wives to drive as a team. “Six percent of our drivers are women driving solo. I have a lot of respect for them. I couldn’t back up one of our trucks.”
“We are always looking for new drivers,” she said. “Especially beginning in October for our ‘fresh season.’ These jobs typically turn into part-time or full time positions.”
The company offers a sign on bonus, a full benefits package and donates to the employee’s 401k.
“The drivers from the Harrison terminal are local routes and home at night. They usually gross $1,000 a week and they are assigned a truck,” she said.
The term “fresh season” refers to getting enough turkeys to the market for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“Our company is involved with every step of a turkey farmer,” she said. “We deliver the babies, the feed, get the grown turkeys to the processing plant and then we are involved in the wholesale aspect to get them to the store for the customers.”
“We are still a family owned and operated company. Lew’s son, Josh Thompson has been the president of the company since 2010. He washed trucks as a kid and worked his way up in the company,” she said.
For more information visit lewthompsontrucking.com or call (479) 738-3414.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.