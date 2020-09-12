Keeping a home or office very clean can be a daunting task but not for Samantha Louque, (pronounced Luck) owner of Maid for You Cleaning Services and her staff.
Since 2013 Louque, and a staff of six maids have kept customers very happy “cleaning up.”
The business continues to spread to Mountain Home and Branson. They currently have more than 40 clients weekly with at least 150 jobs a month. They clean private homes, vacation rentals and businesses.
“I hated cleaning as a kid and stuffed things under the bed. But now I enjoy it and love to have things clean and organized,” Louque said.
For a new client, they schedule a walk-through to discuss what a client desires from a cleaning service and provides an estimate on the cost. They offer a deep clean for the first visit and then it’s more economical to schedule maintenance appointments. “We do seasonal cleanings for some clients, and even a fleet of diesel trucks for a local company,” she said. “We clean everything from top to bottom.”
“We try to make everything better than we found it,” she said. “We do ask that clients pick up the clutter, and empty the dishwasher if they leave dishes in the sink. That way we don’t have to spend time wondering where things go. We also launder sheets and can schedule special projects like windows, carpets or specific projects.” They love to organize areas for clients, too.
“We supply our own cleaners, but we like to use the client’s own vacuum cleaner — especially now during COVID,” she said. Louque has a medical background and understands the importance of safely cleaning. They use a hospital grade disinfectant.
“We’ve cleaned homes where a COVID-19 patient has been and we completely garb up, for the safety of our girls,” she said.
The hours are usually seven days a week because of the vacation rentals from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. because of the commercial properties they service. “But each maid can set her own schedule and work as much as she wants. I go through after a new maid to make sure she meets our standards. We pay attention to detail — that’s the key. If someone loves cleaning and would like to work with us, we are always looking for different areas to expand the business. Just give us a call.”
Their work is also guaranteed if you notify Louque of a problem within 24 hours. She inspects jobs afterwards to make sure the staff has exceeded her standards.
Louque has a secret formula they use to remove shower scum that she was willing to share with readers. One-half cup Dawn, one-half cup vinegar and hot water. Spray and let it sit for 15 minutes. “That’s the secret … let it set for 15 minutes before you rinse it off,” she said. She also shares cleaning and organizing tips on her Facebook page.
Louque is a widow with five children, so there’s no need to “clean” before she comes. “There’s no judgements! We are working to ensure your cleaning needs are not only met but exceeded,” she said.
To contact Maid for You Cleaning Services call Samantha at (870) 754-5316.
