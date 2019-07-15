Main Street McDonald’s Restaurant began demo on March 4, 2019. Owner, Cody Matthews said, “We begin demo today, and the construction company will turn the project over to us on Wednesday, June 26. We will invite the Chamber of Commerce and business leaders to an invitation-only lunch on Friday, June 28.
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and community leaders enjoyed lunch and a sneak-peek preview of the new facility.
Reactions from the crowd were very positive. The kiosk style ordering system was well-managed by staff member excited to be assisting guests with their orders. Customers are given a table number and the food is delivered to the customer at their table.
An indoor Play Place is built adult size in case a parent needs to assist their child in the process of playing and exploring the two-level area and enclosed slide.
Before the ribbon cutting, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO/president Bob Largent said, “This multi-million dollar facility has hired 100 new employees. We are so excited for them to be open and glad to have Cody Matthews and his team in our community.”
Matthews said, “We are very excited to be open and to give back to this community. Matthews Management Company has restaurants in all sizes of communities. But we love the smaller ones like Harrison, because we love to get involved and give back.”
Largent added, “We look forward to driving this McDonald’s to be the best in the Matthews Company.”
City of Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “We look forward to a lot of great sales tax for the City of Harrison.”
