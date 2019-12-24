Main Street Medical Clinic, 707 N. Main St. in Harrison, joined Washington Regional Medical System on Dec. 1. Internal medicine physician Charles Klepper, M.D., and his staff will continue to provide their patients with high-quality, compassionate care at the Harrison-based clinic, which is now called Washington Regional Primary Care – Main Street.
Klepper earned his medical degree at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and completed a residency at University Hospital, University of Missouri. He is board certified in internal medicine and geriatric medicine.
With the addition of Main Street Medical Clinic, Washington Regional now serves Harrison-area families with four primary care clinics, an urgent care clinic and a cardiology clinic. Visit wregional.com/MainStreet to learn more about Washington Regional Primary Care – Main Street and Dr. Klepper.
