Nate Wilson, Cornerstone Bank market president, Harrison, has announced the addition of Mandy Lowry to the local bank’s lending team.
Lowry joins Cornerstone Bank as vice president/loan officer and will office at the bank’s Harrison office located at 1426 Hwy 65.
Wilson stated, “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to add someone of Mandy’s caliber to our growing bank. Her twenty-five years of experience in the industry will prove to be invaluable as we continue to serve the Boone County market. We consider ourselves fortunate to strengthen our already outstanding team and look forward to Mandy’s affiliation with our company.”
Lowry is a tenured banker in Boone County having spent the past 25 years within the industry. She has served in numerous roles during her career and will focus on both personal and business banking relationships in her new capacity at Cornerstone Bank.
