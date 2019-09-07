Debra Nielsen is ready for guests to come and enjoy her restaurant and hotel at Marble Falls.
“I would like for people to enter as strangers and leave as friends,” she stated. The restaurant will be open Thursday through Saturday for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dinner will be served on Sundays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Take out orders can be placed by calling (870) 280-3189. The menu offers a wide variety of eats with everything from pancakes to prime rib.
There is also a convention center available for parties, weddings and get-togethers of any kind. It has a full stage with lights and sound systems for entertaining.
Visit marblefallsarkansas.com for more information about Marble Falls Restaurant.
