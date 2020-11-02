New menu items
Lee H. Dunlap/Staff
McDonald’s Restaurants have some new menu items they were excited to share on Thursday. Sara Carder, the general manager from McDonald’s North stopped by the Harrison Daily Times office and shared some samples. Graphic artist, Sherry Zollo (left) Saras Carder, and Barbara Dean, sales distribute the individually wrapped goodies. The cinnamon rolls, blueberry muffins, and apple fritters were a success.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.