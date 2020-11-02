New menu items

Lee H. Dunlap/Staff

McDonald’s Restaurants have some new menu items they were excited to share on Thursday. Sara Carder, the general manager from McDonald’s North stopped by the Harrison Daily Times office and shared some samples. Graphic artist, Sherry Zollo (left) Saras Carder, and Barbara Dean, sales distribute the individually wrapped goodies. The cinnamon rolls, blueberry muffins, and apple fritters were a success.

