The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and new business Meals Now hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the Chamber location.
In the Claridge Conference Room, the ambassadors and restaurant representatives heard about the food delivery service going live soon. Owners Chintan Patel and Seth Parker started the company in Batesville and have already successfully expanded to Heber Springs and now Harrison.
Patel owns a US Pizza restaurant in Batesville and the business was not set up for delivery when COVID-19 hit the area. “That gave us the idea to start a delivery service using local restaurants and drivers and it’s been very successful for everybody,” Patel said.
Meals Now started on May 11, in Batesville and the first week they delivered about three orders a day. Now the Batesville drivers deliver 120-130 meals a day. “We expect to deliver more meals a day in Harrison because you have more restaurants to choose from.”
Patel said Meals Now Harrison will deliver to anyone in the 72601 zip code. He encouraged the Chamber ambassadors to contact their favorite restaurants and ask them to sign up for the service.
Patel has been a business owner in Batesville for 20 years and active board member of the Batesville Chamber for six years. “I know the advantages of coordinating with the Chamber to help get the word out about a new business. I’ve learned for a new business, the boost the Chamber can give, especially in a smaller community is viable success.”
Meals Now already has four potential drivers for the 72601 area, but expects to need more. “After we do virtual interviews and background checks we usually have a new driver hired in 72 hours,” Patel said.
There is no minimum order. There is a flat fee delivery charge which depends on the distance from the restaurant to the delivery location.
“I have a driver who works six days a week and easily makes $900 to $1,000 a week as a 1099, (gig worker). The majority of the delivery fee goes to the driver, plus they get to keep all their tips. We have car toppers and logo shirts our drivers wear,” Patel said. “We can also offer contactless service if that’s what the customer desires. We will leave it on the front porch, ring the doorbell and send you a text that it has been delivered.”
“We’ve seen the restaurants that consumers want finally come on board. A Japanese steakhouse has been hesitant about joining us. But they signed up two weeks ago. In two days we gave them 70 orders and $2,900 in sales,” Patel said.
They are also open to working with large businesses or industries to have a flat-fee delivery for a large job. “We want to help the restaurants who are really struggling,” Patel said.
Chamber president, Bob Largent said, “We have several industries and manufacturers who may be interested because there isn’t anything close to them.”
Customers can scan a QR code or go to meals-now.com and sign up for the service. Once a restaurant has registered with them, and provided them with a menu, customers can order from the Meals Now app, text or online and instantly the order it sent to the restaurant. When the driver picks it up and heads to the destination the GPS on the app will give the customer the estimated time of arrival. The Android app is already working and the iPhone app will be ready in September.
“This is no extra trouble for the restaurant,” Parker said. “They get to sell more food and we deliver it for them.”
For more information you can call Seth or Chintan at (855) 972-4327 or check out the website or Facebook page.
