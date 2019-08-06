Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial recently became a partner with the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and hosted a ribbon cutting and lunch for the special occasion. Financial representative, Daniel Lance is married to Vanessa and they have one daughter, Arabella.
“Modern Woodmen has been around since 1883,” Lance said. “Our company has expanded into a full range of financial services. As a fraternal, we do not have stockholders. We are owned and operated by and for our members, and we exist for the benefit of our members. Because of this, we have to give back to our members and our communities. There are several member benefits that we can offer our members at no cost to them because we are a fraternal.”
Lance recently helped the Valley Springs School District with a $2,500 matching fund raiser for new playground equipment. “We’ve also recently contributed to a fundraiser to help with medical expenses due to cancer. We love to help with good causes for the community. Keep us in mind, if we can help,” he told the group.
Harrison Chamber president and CEO, Bob Largent said, “We are so proud to welcome you to the Chamber family and business community. I’ve seen you in action when we hosted the job fair for the Flexsteel employees and you are energetic, engaging and involved. Welcome to the Chamber.”
City of Harrison Mayor thanked Daniel for being involved in the community. “Wow an insurance company formed in 1883. Can you imagine what that was like — selling insurance back then? We are glad to have you. Thanks for hosting us today.”
