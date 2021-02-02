EL DORADO, — Murphy USA Inc. announced that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Quick Chek Corporation.
As a result of this transaction, Murphy USA significantly enhances its network, adding 157 high performing stores located in the Northeast and growing its total station count to more than 1,650.
“We are extremely excited to welcome nearly five thousand QuickChek employees to the Murphy USA family as we begin our joint value-creation journey together,” says President and CEO Andrew Clyde. “The future remains bright for the combined organization as we kick off the first 100 days of our integration plan where best practices and unique capabilities across each company will contribute to a more compelling value proposition for our customers, our employees, and our stakeholders.”
Financing Highlights
To finance the transaction, Murphy USA secured the following:
- $350 million five-year revolving credit facility
- $400 million secured term loan maturing in 2028 and priced at LIBOR plus 1.75%
- $500 million of 3.750% senior unsecured notes maturing in 2031
These proceeds were used to finance the acquisition, repay and terminate in full the $200 million outstanding under the prior term loan, pay transaction costs and add cash to the balance sheet.
