Mike Murphy is the new manager for the Harrison Walmart — Store No. 2. He takes great pride in the staff and facility, even stooping to pick up a stray piece of trash as he walks back to his office.
Murphy began working for Walmart as a 16-year-old while he attended high school in Republic, Missouri. He worked as a stockman, retrieved carts and carried out items for customers. His job also included sweeping and mopping the floors, and emptying the “butt” cans that smokers seemed to never hit, so he cleaned the floor around them, too. He is very proud of the photo when he was 21-years old with Walmart founder, Sam Walton.
He loves to work for a company where 80% of management worked hourly for the company before moving into management.
He has ties to Harrison from visiting family as a child. His aunt was recruited to help set up the first location of store No. 2. “I’ve heard all the watermelons and donkey stories from my family,” he laughed.
His grandfather had Joe’s Meats on the square and Sam Walton would come into the shop to visit. “Sam’s favorite sandwich was thick sliced bologna on a biscuit with a glass of milk,” Murphy remembered hearing.
“I want people to shop here and be proud to work here. People work to take care of their families,” he said. “I hope when people see me eating lunch in the community they’ll be proud to say, ‘that’s Mike … he’s a nice guy. Just one of us.’”
“Walmart started as a small town business,” he said. “It’s a huge benefit to be in a community. We’re selling products at the best price so people don’t have to drive out of town. We produce a lot of tax revenue for the community and that means better schools, more resources for firefighters and police.”
“Our associates live here and spend money in this area, too. We enjoy giving back to this community,” he said.
Murphy has already visited the downtown area to remember what it was like as a kid visiting his grandparents. “I enjoyed several of the businesses — especially Harness Boots. Oh my!”
“I feel like my grandfather would be so proud to have me in Harrison — in his hometown as the Walmart manager,” he said. “I’m a person of faith, and want to hear that phrase, ‘job well done.’”
Murphy met his wife, Rhonda when he worked in Virginia. They have two daughters, Whitney and Ryan.
“I’ve lived in so many places I’ve lost count. Working in other states and stores has been the best thing for me. Because now, I’m grateful for the opportunity to come ‘home’ to Harrison. I never lived here as a kid, but visited all the time and every weekend for a while.”
Murphy felt like living in other places enlarged his perspective and he’s more accepting of customers’ ideas.
Online Grocery Pickup (OGP) has continued to grow for the Harrison store. “We are at capacity right now, servicing 360 online orders a day. We have to have room to grow that part of the business.”
“When you look at the demographics of the OGP customers it’s basically seniors and young women with families. It will only continue to grow, and we’ve got to figure out ways to get everything including TVs, jeans and toys available for pick up outside,” he said.
“Walmart delivery is doing well in some areas,” he said. “Change isn’t always understood. But we have to be moving toward the future to stay up with the times. A business can not get behind, but must be willing to adapt. Will we make mistakes? Sure, but we can’t be afraid to change.”
“We are just basic people and very glad to be here. Harrison is a great community of real quality people,” he said. “I love the memories it brings back to me — men in overalls playing checkers and whittling on the Square.”
Murphy accepted the position as store manager three months ago. The Harrison Walmart currently has 432 associates and 271 are full time employees. The Walmart Supercenter is located at 161 Walmart Drive and open until 10 p.m. every day. The phone number is (870) 365-8400.
