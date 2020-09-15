EL DORADO — Murphy USA Inc. announced its network of nearly 1,500 stores across 25 states will participate in Walmart+, Walmart’s new membership offering. Members of Walmart+ will receive a savings of up to five cents per gallon on fuel transactions at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express branded locations. Murphy USA’s participation in this program represents another milestone in what has been a long and valuable partnership with Walmart to create new ways to provide value to our shared customers. Starting September 15, members will be able to access the discount instantly and conveniently at the fuel dispenser.
“Today our customers come to Murphy USA for low prices, consistent value, and friendly service. Walmart+ is an opportunity to help meet the needs of an even larger population of value seeking Walmart customers through our enhanced low-price fuel offer," said President and CEO Andrew Clyde.
