North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) announced Spree Hilliard has been promoted to marketing department manager. Hilliard will take on the leadership role of the marketing department leading NARMC’s marketing and public relation efforts.
Hilliard has been with the NARMC team as a Marketing Communications Specialist since June 2017. She is a 2006 Harrison High School graduate and has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a masters degree in multi-media from Arkansas Tech University. Her past work experience as a newspaper reporter and development coordinator for a national non-profit-organization brings a variety of skillsets to the team.
“Spree has proven to be an integral part of the NARMC team,” said Vince Leist, president and CEO. “We are looking forward to seeing how she expands our marketing efforts and community involvement in the future.”
Hilliard will play a vital role in continuing NARMC’s community engagement efforts. She is involved in the community. She currently serves as the president nominee and board member for the Rotary Club of Harrison and as an Ozark Arts Council board member.
“I am proud to be a part of the NARMC team and am excited to take on this new role,” Hilliard said. “NARMC is made up of caring and compassionate team members that serve our community selflessly daily. I am honored to continue to serve my NARMC family and our community.”
