North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) announced that pharmacy director Josh Bright, PharmD, was recently selected to participate in Leadership Arkansas.
Leadership Arkansas is designed to take a comprehensive view of the economic and political challenges that face this state. First introduced in 2005 by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas, the program recruits highly-motivated individuals from around the state to experience interactions between cities, industries, governmental units and the people they serve.
Bright is one of 64 individuals chosen as the Leadership Class 14. Professionals from across the state were all chosen as leaders within their communities and professions.
During the next nine months, the participants will experience communities and regions across the state, hone their leadership capacities and learn about the major issues facing the state of Arkansas.
“We are proud that one of our own team members has been chosen to be a part of Leadership Arkansas,” NARMC president and CEO Vince Leist said. “This is a great honor for Josh and for NARMC. We know he will represent our organization with integrity.”
