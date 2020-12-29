North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) has been recognized by the UAMS IDHI Stroke Program (formally known as AR Saves).
“The Stroke Program connects patients who are suffering from a stroke in our rural communities directly to a board certified neurologist within minutes through telemedicine to obtain an evaluation when seconds mean brain cells living,” says Lauren Elliott, ER/Trauma Nurse Manager at NARMC. “This partnership with NARMC and the stroke program has helped many members of our community survive their stroke with minimal to no deficits showing,” she says.
NARMC was one of five hospitals throughout the state recognized at this level. This award was given to sites who meet all of the performance requirements between their hospital and the IDHI Stroke Program. These sites also improved internal processes related to stroke care, were actively engaged in stroke outreach within their communities and maintained the Education requirements related to the care of stroke patients.
The NARMC Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was one of two EMS Services throughout the state that received the EMS Award.In order to receive this award, the EMS service must be involved in an ongoing Quality Improvement partnership with the hospital. They must attend the annual Stroke conference as well as have taken an EMS training class taught by the IDHI Stroke Program staff. The EMS agencies protocols related to stroke care must align with the hospitals and excellent communication must be in place with each stroke case. The EMS agency must also participate in drills and community education related to stroke with the hospital.
“Our EMS agency has gone above and beyond at meeting these criteria to achieve this award, said Vince Leist, president and CEO at NARMC. “We are very proud of our entire team for meeting all of the requirements of a high performing IDHI Stroke Program site,” he said.
Lauren Elliott, BSN RN was one of six nurses throughout the state that received the All Star Nurse Award. This award was given to nurses throughout the state who went above and beyond their duty to promote improved stroke care in their community through outreach and improved internal processes. “We are very honored to have Lauren be recognized for her dedication to the stroke program. It takes a team to continue to provide the excellent care to our community and to be recognized for that level of care is something to be proud of,” says Donna Boehm, director of nursing.
Statistics show that Arkansans are at a higher risk of death from stroke than residents of most other states. Thanks to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center’s partnership with the IDHI Stroke Program, Arkansans are now getting the life-saving treatment they need close to home.
