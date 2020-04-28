North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) is announced that the hospital system will begin approved elective surgeries on Monday, April 27. The safety of the patients and staff is our utmost priority as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue the screening process and maintain visitor restrictions until further notice. We have also implemented new processes to ensure patients’ safety.
“We are proud to be able to offer elective procedures to our community after postponing due the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sammie Cribbs, NARMC COO and CNO, said. “We will continue to protect our patients and staff as we navigate this unprecedented situation.”
All pediatric surgery patients will be allowed one adult to accompany them. Adult surgery patients will not be allowed a visitor unless special accommodations need to be made.
All elective surgery and outpatient service patients will enter through the Appointment Only entrance near the MRI/Mammogram waiting area. Patients and visitors will be screened upon entrance. They will then be directed to the appropriate waiting area depending on the type of service needed. Patients will be asked to maintain social distancing through these processes. All patients and approved visitors will be required to wear a face mask when in the hospital. A mask will be provided to them upon entering the building.
A patient liaison will be assigned to surgery patients. The liaison will be in contact with the patient’s family when they are not permitted in the building. Family members need to provide an accurate cell phone number to the patient liaison and remain in their vehicle on hospital grounds so that staff can reach them when needed.
NARMC will continue to prioritize patient and staff safety as we work through the next phases of opening services.
