North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) welcomes Dr. Arnold Smith, radiation oncologist to The Claude Parrish Cancer Center.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Smith to The Claude Parrish Cancer Center,” NARMC president and CEO Vince Leist said. “He will be a great addition to our team and will help us meet our mission of providing comprehensive healthcare to North Central Arkansas.”
Smith graduated with his Doctorate of Medicine from Washington University School of Medicine. He completed his internal medicine internship at Barnes – Jewish Hospital and his Radiation Oncology residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston. After completing his residency, Smith practiced at Radiation Oncologist at Highlands Oncology Group in Fayetteville.
Smith is professionally associated with the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the American Medical Association, and the Arkansas Medical Society. He holds a Continuous Certificate in Radiation Oncology from The American Board of Radiology.
“I am excited to join the excellent cancer care team at NARMC. The Claude Parrish Cancer Center has an excellent team approach needed to provide outstanding care for its patients,” said Smith. “It is an honor and a responsibility to help patients through one of the most difficult experiences in their life,” he said. “We get to spend a lot of time with our patients. Because of the work flow, we develop meaningful relationships. I find joy when my patients are happy with their care.”
“We know 2020 has been extremely difficult for so many people but we feel blessed beyond measure because 2020 brought the Claude Parrish Cancer Center two wonderful physicians, Dr. Candice Baldeo and Dr. Smith to our team,” said Jon Burnside, director of The Claude Parrish Cancer Center.
