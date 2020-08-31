North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) welcomes Dr. Scott Graves, ABFM, to The Family Medicine Clinic in Harrison. Graves will be offering family medicine and obstetrics services.
With the addition of Graves to NARMC, the team will continue to meet the healthcare needs of the growing community.
“Dr. Graves comes to NARMC with vast family medicine experience,” says Vince Leist, NARMC president and CEO. “We are actively recruiting physicians to our area so that we can meet our community’s needs. Dr. Graves will be a great addition to our team and will help us meet our mission of providing comprehensive healthcare to North Central Arkansas.”
Graves was inspired to pursue a career in medicine by his mother who was a nurse. He graduated with his doctorate of medicine from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in 2009. He completed his residency at Cox Family Medicine in Springfield, Missouri. After completing his residency, Graves practiced at St. Mary’s Health System Family Practice in Versailles, Missouri and at St. Mary’s Urgent Care in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Relocating to Texas in 2013, Graves served as Chief of Obstetrics, chief of hospital staff and chief of family practice for Hereford Regional Medical Center and offered concierge family medicine through Orange Cowfish Medical.
“Bringing a new life into this world, can be one of the most exciting moments in life. I was drawn to care for mothers and babies in order to ensure that moment is a positive one,” Dr. Graves said. “I am looking forward to being with families during such a crucial time in their lives.”
Graves’ training includes inpatient and outpatient family medicine, full scope of obstetric services, pediatrics and neonatal care.
He and his family are looking forward to enjoying the great outdoors and getting to know the community.
