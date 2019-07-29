Staff Report
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) welcomes Kenneth Pannell as the organization’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pannell comes to NARMC with nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare financial management.
“I am excited to have Kenneth join our team,” said Vince Leist, president and CEO. “His extensive experience will be an extremely valuable asset to NARMC and will help ensure that we have a financially stable healthcare organization in this community for many more years to come.”
Pannell most recently lead the financial team at West Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, Arizona, where he led initiatives to identify expense savings and improve productivity performance. He has also served as CFO for hospitals in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
As CFO, Pannell will oversee several support teams that keep the medical system running smoothly, including patient financial services, information services, human resources, decision support and materials management.
“North Arkansas Regional Medical Center has a rich history of providing high quality health care to the residents of Boone County,” Pannell said. “I look forward to joining the team at NARMC and being part of that continued tradition.”
He and his wife, Tamara, are relocating to the Harrison area from Arizona and are excited to be part of the community.
