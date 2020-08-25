8.25 Arvest Tyler_Neal-WEB.jpg

Arvest Bank announced Tyler Neal has accepted a position as a client advisor for Arvest Wealth Management in Boone County.

Neal, who previously worked at the Arvest Wealth Management Solutions Center, will provide financial planning, estate planning, and investment and retirement planning services as part of his new role. He holds Series 7 and Series 66 securities licenses.

“We are excited to have Tyler join the Arvest team here in Boone County,” said Scott Tennyson, community bank president for Arvest in Harrison. “He brings with him a high level of knowledge and expertise that will allow us to better serve our customers’ financial and wealth management needs, and we look forward to introducing him to the community.”

Neal graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor’s degree in financial planning/investments. He is an avid outdoorsman.

“I am excited to move to Boone County because of the community as well as the location,” Neal said. “Harrison has a welcoming, hometown feel with some of the friendliest people that I’ve ever met.

“Additionally, we have access to a variety of amenities in the region from local shopping to plenty of opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors. I am excited to become part of this community.”

 

