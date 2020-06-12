Candra Hutcheson is hosting a grand opening of Creative Lifestyle Art Gallery & Gifts on Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. The new business is located at 123 Industrial Park Road Suite A. Hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
New business opens Saturday
Donna Braymer
Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.
