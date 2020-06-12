DB-WEB-Creative Lifestyle Art Gallery & Gifts.jpg

Candra Hutcheson is hosting a grand opening of Creative Lifestyle Art Gallery & Gifts on Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. The new business is located at 123 Industrial Park Road Suite A. Hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 

