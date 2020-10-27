Serving Jan. 2021 to Dec. 2023
Melissa Collins, chair of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday, Oct. 21, the Chamber’s newly elected Directors to serve a three-year term, noting that the organization’s bylaws provide for 15 directors. She said, “We are so pleased to welcome back three returning
directors and add the experienced leadership of two additional community members to our governance team.”
Elected by the over 380 Chamber Investors, the Class of 2023 will be Dr. Stewart Pratt, superintendent, Harrison Public Schools; Scott Miller, Boone County market president, Anstaff Bank; Joan Bell, owner, Joan Bell Shelter Insurance; Scott Tennyson, community president, Arvest Bank; and Mike Nabors, co-owner, Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe.
Bob Largent, Chamber president/CEO, said “These leaders will add to the talented team governing the Chamber in the months ahead. We’re pleased to welcome Joan Bell and Mike Nabors to the team and know their expertise and community enthusiasm will pay significant dividends as we continue to Take Care of Business.”
He noted that the Chamber staff “looks forward to meeting with the present and newly-elected directors for their annual planning retreat on Tuesday, Nov. 17, as decisions are made moving the economic development focus of the Chamber forward.”
