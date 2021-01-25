The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a unique “virtual experience” for their annual report to the community this year and it debuted Thursday, Jan. 21, from 6-7 p.m.
The presentation can still be viewed on the Chamber’s YouTube channel. Awards were presented and community individuals recognized. Governor Hutchinson was one of the cameo appearances which was made by national and state public officials.
The keynote address came from the President/CEO of Pace Industries, Donald Hampton, Jr. Hampton is a veteran of the US Navy and accepted the position with Pace six months ago.
“Thank you for extending me the invitation to speak at this annual meeting,” Hampton said. “Harrison is a small community, Boone is a small county and Arkansas is a small state. But I was always told dynamite comes in small packages.”
Hampton said he was very impressed with Harrison. “I’ve been nothing short of impressed by the people of this community and their ability to persevere in some of the toughest circumstances.”
He said in 2019 the Harrison plant in Harrison was in the middle of launching a new product in an industry unfamiliar to the plant. “They endured extreme growing pains and lost a lot, a lot, a lot of money in the process. However, today they are on the road to recovery. They have worked extremely hard. They are resilient, tenacious and we are awfully proud of that work force and the progress they have made and will continue to make.”
“We are proud to be named the Prime Business of the Year. This award is indicative of the overarching culture we have and will continue to have. Thank you to the Chamber and the men and women we have in our facility in Harrison,” he said.
Hampton shared some history of the plant. “Pace Industries started in 1970 with a small die casting facility. Today it is one of the largest and most diversified die casting companies in the world. During the ‘80s Pace grew considerable and built a national reputation as an expert serving grill and lighting industries.”
“We are proud to be Harrison’s largest manufacturing employer. We are committed to Harrison and will continue to invest heavily in the future of the plant. Last year we spent approximately $1.5 million and in 2021 we will spend a similar number. The workforce is evolving and advanced technology and automation is a must in today’s manufacturing environments. Pace Industries has long supported North Arkansas College with our time, talent and treasure,” he said.
Hampton said in 1992 the Harrison plant didn’t have any robots. Now there are more than 50. “That trend will continue,” he said. “With that evolution, we will need the resources that understand how to program and interact with advanced technology. We are counting on our partners at North Arkansas College to assist Pace Industries and other manufacturers in this community in developing our workforce and future generations to adapt to these ever changing needs.”
Pace has relied on the college in past years and have delivered training to more than 200 Pace employees. “That reliance will intensify as our needs continue to become more technical in nature,” he said.
“I can feel the energy around the development of business and the love of the community when I spoke with Bob Largent the other day. Pace has a vision as we move forward and Harrison plays a key and critical role in that vision. Vision is defined as dreams in action. Vision without action is dreaming. Action without vision is a waste of time. We must combine the two to make a positive difference.”
Hampton concluded with the thought that Pace Industries and Harrison/Boone County have a bright future.
