DB-WEB-LUX Sign-IMG_1305.jpg

New sign

Donna Braymer/Staff   

Luxe on Rush business owner, Beth Crenshaw and her son Chief watch as Mad Max Welding & Fabrication install the new digitally lit sign. Max Scarborough (left in the lift) and Daniel Miles pause for a photo to celebrate the completed task. Not pictured is Seth Willess who was working from the inside.

Donna Braymer/Staff   

Donna has written for the HDT since 1999. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

