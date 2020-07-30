Donna Braymer/Staff
Luxe on Rush business owner, Beth Crenshaw and her son Chief watch as Mad Max Welding & Fabrication install the new digitally lit sign. Max Scarborough (left in the lift) and Daniel Miles pause for a photo to celebrate the completed task. Not pictured is Seth Willess who was working from the inside.
