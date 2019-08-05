Sarah Grattan, NARMC employee, was scrolling Facebook one weekend and came across an article from St. Clare Hospital in Wisconsin. St. Clare utilized the discarded blue wraps that are used to wrap the sterilized surgical instruments and drapes in the Surgery department, as water resistant mats for the homeless. Sarah contacted the Foundation Executive Director, Kim Rosson, and asked if that is something our hospital could provide. Kim made a few phone calls to members of the management staff, Lacy Huff, director of the surgery dept. and Nina Borland, director of environmental services. After assessing the supplies needed to sew these bedrolls, they realized that we too at NARMC could provide this community service as well to homeless in our community.
After approval from the hospital administration, Grattan began sewing bed rolls during the weekends and at nights at home. She improved the concept by adding a pillow to her bed roll. Pillows that are damaged or torn at the hospital have to be discarded. Grattan collected these pillows and incorporated them into a more comfortable bed roll.
Black elastic was added to the roll to allow it to be rolled tied and stored. Rosson, reached out to House of Hope director, Rhonda Matthews, and asked if they would be interested in passing the bed rolls out to those in need. Matthews was thrilled at the possibilities and agreed to be the clearing house for all the bed rolls made by Grattan.
Matthews said, “The team at Harrison House of Hope appreciates the gift of the sleeping mats from the folks at NARMC. We were able to share four of them with another organization called Citizens in Action. We are grateful to be able to participate in this program.”
A spokesman said, “As of today, Grattan has sewn nine bed rolls and given then to House of Hope for distribution. The Hospital Auxiliary volunteers have also pitched in and helped with the sewing. Everyone needs a little help now and then and because of Sarah’s vision and passion for the homeless with the help of a group of NARMC employees and volunteers, this has become a reality. A big thank you to Lacy Huff and her staff from the surgery dept., Nina Borland and her staff from the environmental services dept., Kim Rosson from the NAM Foundation and the Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers but mostly to NARMC employee, Sarah Grattan, for seeing a need and having a part in making a difference in lives across this community.”
