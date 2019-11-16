Veteran owned, operated
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and Ozark Trailer Mfg & Sales hosted a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Owner, Rhett Bramley served in Iraq in 2008 and saved his money in hopes of opening a business when he returned to the area. In 2009, Ozark Trailer opened on Capps Road.
“We had a very humble beginning. Then in 2016 we purchased this land from Air Evac and in 2018 we expanded into manufacturing, sales, parts and service and now we have a staff of 11,” Bramley said.
They can do the whole process from start to finish, and customize the trailer any way the customer desires. They also do cargo, utility, dump, aluminum, deck over, equipment, truck flatbeds and custom trailers.
“The Harrison area has been a good area for us. We get customers from the Springfield, Missouri area, Mountain Home and Fayetteville. So this is a great location for us.”
“Some people just give us a call, tell us what they want and we build it for them,” he said. “God has really blessed me with this business.”
Bramley moved from California to the area as a seven year old boy and attended school in Bergman. Now he is married to Brittany and they have two children and live on a farm in the Bergman area.
He is known for hiring veterans and is very vocal about his faith. “This is a Christian, veteran and family owned business,” he said.
Lloyd Mahoney, Chamber operations manager said, “This is a celebration of one of our investors who has been in business for about 10 years and at this new location for about three years.”
“We can get a lot of businesses like this — with 11 employees,” Mayor Jerry Jackson said.“We might not get a GM plant, but we appreciate local businesses like yours in our area.”
“We have an awesome community who backs us, and we are blessed to be here,” Bramley said.
Ozark Trailer MFG & Sales is located at 3085 Center Loop, just off of Hwy. 65 North next to the former AirEvac location. Visit ozarktrailersales.com for more information or call (870) 280-2709.
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce ambassadors and representatives and the staff at Ozark Trailer MFG & Sales hosted a ribbon cutting and provided lunch for the group. Rhett Bramley began the company in 2009 and recently expanded into manufacturing as well as sales and service. Visit ozarktrailersales.com for more information or call (870) 280-2709.
The staff at Ozark Trailer MFG & Sales manufactures each trailer or truck bed to the specifications of each customer with high quality welding, assembly and painting at the Harrison location.
