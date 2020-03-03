Pace Industries B&C Division celebrated Thursday, Feb. 27, with steak dinners complete with all the fixings to commemorate receiving the Two Years Accumulative Safety Award from Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Department of Labor.
“We have a lot of metrics we have hit every day in this plant,” said Mark Mihm, division president said. “Oh all the metrics we hit, I’m very proud of the safety metric for no loss time in the last year. This means more to me than anything else. I appreciate what you guys do, and what you do for each other — the way you look out for each other. I always say we are like a family here. Thank you.”
Elijah Snow, representing US Senator John Boozman read, “Congratulations to you and the entire team at Pace Industries for earning the Arkansas Department of Labor's Two Years Accumulative Safety Award. I am proud of you for accomplishing this milestone. Very few companies ever achieve a comparable safety record, and I appreciate your dedication to one another. Please extend my best wishes to your leadership team for its focus on developing a culture of safety. This record of success requires communication, training, discipline and personal responsibility from all who work at Pace. Your commitment to continuous improvement sets a standard for others to follow. In today's global marketplace, I am grateful for Pace's dedication to American manufacturing and the efforts your employees make every day to promote excellence. Again, congratulations on this award!”
Snow added, “Thank you for making Harrison and Arkansas look good.”
US Representative Steve Womack also sent a letter of congratulations. His representative, Teri Garrett shared his thoughts, “It is my pleasure to recognize B&C – a division of Pace Industries – for its outstanding safety record. Congratulations for receiving the Two Years Accumulated Safety Award presented by the Arkansas Department of Labor. To operate that long without a lost day due to a work-related injury or illness requires a true commitment to safety. Multi-year safety records like this one can only be accomplished if the people involved truly care about one another. I think that says a lot about the values we hold dear in Arkansas’s Third Congressional District. I am truly honored to serve the people of Harrison and surrounding communities in Congress. If I can ever be of assistance, please let me know. Keep up the great work!”
Paul Hansen, Workers Compensation Commission Division manager told the group to continue making safety a habit and to keep it up.
Ralph Hudson, Director of Labor at Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing said, “It’s always a pleasure to be here and meet Arkansans right where you make a living, and celebrate with you for no loss time for two consecutive years. It’s really a celebration. When you think there are 70,000 businesses in Arkansas at any given time doing business and they are all eligible. It’s pretty significant when you are the fifth business this year to receive this two-year award. You treat each other like family, look out after each other and make good choices every second of every day. It’s my privilege to recognize you today for this award. It’s significant giving what you do every day. You aren’t making biscuits. I was here before for an award presentation and I’ll repeat what I said then. Every day make safety a journey, not a destination. Don’t get lazy. Use the same best practices every day. The same way every time. Don’t let your head step out for a nano-second. It’s a gift God has given every one of us to do more than one thing at once. In an industrial environment, that’s a dangerous place to get. Keep your mind on your task. Don’t get complacent. If you do that, we’ll be here again for the three-year award.”
“Since 1979, the state has presented 709 accumulative year awards, at least half of those companies didn’t get to the two year mark. It’s not just another day at the office,” Hudson said. Then he read the plaque which was signed by Governor Asa Hutchinson, and Daryl Bassett Director of Labor at Arkansas Department of Labor and Licensing and presented it to the team.
Marshall Haines, Pace Industries corporate office, sr. vice president operations said, “None of our sites have done this in a while. We’re proud of you and want you to continue to work safely. We want to send you home the same way you came.”
“Pace B&C Division is a zinc die casting operation,” Mihm told some guests before the event began. “Ninety percent of our products have something to do with the automotive industry.”
