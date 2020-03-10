DB-WEB-Pace Large Group-IMG_0721.jpg

Donna Braymer/Staff   

Pace Industries honored Olen Marshall, Wednesday, March 4, for his 52 years, 3 months and 20 days for working with the company.

 

“I’m proud to be a part of a company that allows an employee to stay for 52 years,” Harrison Pace Division president Mike Burgess said to kick off the retirement celebration for Olen Marshall.

“We’ve got a very nice, engraved watch to give Olen,” he said. “Very nice.”

Pace Industries CEO, Scott Bull said, “I can’t believe you injured yourself five days before you retired. Olen started with the company in 1967,” and then added, “Wow you really are old!”

That started the teasing and kind words many had to say. When Bull purchased the company he admitted he didn’t know anything about die casting, and molds — except for the toy boats and airplanes he had put together as a kid. “But Olen had the die casting book that I read, and followed him and others around until I learned what I needed to know.”

“Olen is tough, brilliant, and has no fear. He’s not intimidated. He has complete confidence in what he knows and oh, did he make us a ton of money!”

Bull continued to tell the story of Marshall speeding up a machine that was producing 380 shots per shift to 1,300 pieces per shift. “I admire him for his confidence. He took a chance and could have been fired, but he made our company better.”

“He’s one of the top Christian men I’ve ever known in my life. He always held me accountable and listened. I hate to see him go and get out of this business. It will hurt our company.”

Marshall added his thanks to those who came to help him celebrate his retirement. “I’ve enjoyed my job. Pick a profession you'd enjoy. It’s not always about the money. If you’ve got the ability to help someone, do it. They will help you, too. I’m not the smartest guy, but I look for smart people to put around me. I’ve made a lot of good friends and met good people here at Pace. God put me here on this Earth to help others.”

 

