“I’m proud to be a part of a company that allows an employee to stay for 52 years,” Harrison Pace Division president Mike Burgess said to kick off the retirement celebration for Olen Marshall.
“We’ve got a very nice, engraved watch to give Olen,” he said. “Very nice.”
Pace Industries CEO, Scott Bull said, “I can’t believe you injured yourself five days before you retired. Olen started with the company in 1967,” and then added, “Wow you really are old!”
That started the teasing and kind words many had to say. When Bull purchased the company he admitted he didn’t know anything about die casting, and molds — except for the toy boats and airplanes he had put together as a kid. “But Olen had the die casting book that I read, and followed him and others around until I learned what I needed to know.”
“Olen is tough, brilliant, and has no fear. He’s not intimidated. He has complete confidence in what he knows and oh, did he make us a ton of money!”
Bull continued to tell the story of Marshall speeding up a machine that was producing 380 shots per shift to 1,300 pieces per shift. “I admire him for his confidence. He took a chance and could have been fired, but he made our company better.”
“He’s one of the top Christian men I’ve ever known in my life. He always held me accountable and listened. I hate to see him go and get out of this business. It will hurt our company.”
Marshall added his thanks to those who came to help him celebrate his retirement. “I’ve enjoyed my job. Pick a profession you'd enjoy. It’s not always about the money. If you’ve got the ability to help someone, do it. They will help you, too. I’m not the smartest guy, but I look for smart people to put around me. I’ve made a lot of good friends and met good people here at Pace. God put me here on this Earth to help others.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.