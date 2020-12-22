Melissa Collins, chair of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, announced that Pace Industries’ CEO, Donnie Hampton, Jr, will keynote the Chamber’s annual meeting on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Presented by Equity Bank, this year’s virtual gathering of the Chamber provides a venue for the organization to report the results of the past year’s accomplishments and announce the roadmap for the new year to investor stakeholders and the community at large.
In addition to recognizing the Boone County Leadership Institute and Youth Leadership Academy, introducing the Chamber’s 2020 Plan of Work, annual awards for business and community service – the best of the best – will also be made during the 6:00pm to 7:00pm video event.
Dave Morton, Equity Bank CEO, said, “We’re honored to have Donnie Hampton keynote our Chamber’s annual meeting in January. Pace is a longstanding centerpiece of the community’s industrial focus and having their CEO update us and look ahead for the business will be enlightening. We look forward to his insight and how Pace and the community can collaborate for mutual success.”
The event will be streamed on the Chamber’s YouTube channel, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Watch too for details in the coming days about hosting January 21 watch parties’ for your business and organization and the many surprises.
