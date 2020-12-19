PCS (Professional Chimney Services) Fireplace & Patio owned by Tim and Kim Knowles has just about everything to keep your home or patio warm and toasty this winter and above ground pools and spas for warmer times of the year, plus grills to use year round.
Tim learned the trade from a good friend who was also in the ministry. “If you ever need to learn a trade, just let me know,” the friend had offered. The day came, and Tim took him up on the offer and has built a tremendous family business since 2000.
“We inspect chimneys and fireplace inserts and make sure they are up to code,” he said. “Some people may not realize it, but homeowners are supposed to have their chimneys and fireplaces inspected yearly to meet national fire regulations.”
The certified team uses cameras and flash lights to inspect the areas they need and feel real good when they are able to keep someone from having a chimney fire. “We pride ourselves on keeping people safe,” he said.
He started the business on the family farm then moved it to Lead Hill and then Marble Falls. They were finally able to find a great location in Harrison that allows them to have a showroom and work space. In January, they opened in the location at 508 E. Stephenson across from Cash Saver 870.
“Part of our service is awareness. Chimney fires can smolder for days without the homeowner’s knowledge. We feel good when we find something that could potentially save someone’s home,” he said.
He told the story of a customer who saw a little smoke coming out of their shingles, but couldn’t spot a flame anywhere or didn’t smell smoke. While the crew was in the attic checking out the possible source they quickly informed the homeowner to call 911 — “Your house is on fire.” The PCS team was there several hours with the fire department until the fire was safely put out.
“The chimney fire had been smoldering in some wood beams and would not have lasted the night,” he said. “We have a 24-hour emergency service, too. We give priority to customers who use their fireplace as the sole source of heat in the winter, and the elderly. We’ve been out taking care of people in terrible icy conditions — because we realize how important having heat is to a family.”
Of course, chimney inspections can be done during the summer months, before the cold weather rush. But to keep his staff busy all year long, they also offer above ground pools, spas and swim spas. “We have cedar play sets, high quality outdoor furniture as well as charcoal and pellet grills made by Traeger and Green Egg.
“We are ‘Egg-sperts,” Kim laughed. “We offer cooking demonstrations on the Green Egg. If you want juicy flavors, the Green Egg is the best. It’s also a smoker, grill and you can bake in it, too. The Green Egg has a lifetime warranty.”
“If we are in a hurry, we’ll use the pellet grill, but if we want the best flavor and juiciest meat, we use the Green Egg,” he said.
“Some people have one of each — depending upon what they are cooking at the time,” she said.
“The Green Egg is the last grill you will ever need,” he said. “We had some customers who were camping in the area and missed the Green Egg they had back home. So they came in and purchased a ‘Mini Max’ that is a smaller table top version for their motorhome. It’s a great product that can’t be beat.”
PCS Fireplace & Patio also has fireplace tools, accessories, for gas or electric stoves, charcoal and pellet grills. “We have customers pop in for pellets or charcoal because it’s an easy in, easy out situation,” he said.
The employees all attended an in-depth, extended training school to learn about the products so they can knowledgeably help customers with their questions.
“We are the premier company for the top of the line fireplace and patio products,” Tim said. The family owned business also offers an online store. They are a dealer for high quality building materials, decking systems and rails that offer a lifetime warranty made in Arkansas.
PCS Fireplace & Patio offers a wide variety of high quality products and services including pool supplies, electric, gas or wood stoves as well as outdoor fire pits. The staff can build or repair fireplaces, stone masonry and more — without making a mess in your home.
“We wanted to have a store with good quality, American made products at good prices, as opposed to cheap Chinese junk. We wanted something here locally that provided the community with a source of quality products,” he said.
“You can go into other businesses and buy an Egg or Traeger. But you won’t get the one-on-one service that you will get here. We will sit and talk to you for however long it takes to personalize and find what your needs are,” she said.
The knowledgeable staff at PCS Fireplace & Patio love helping customers with their needs. PCS Fireplace & Patio is located at 308 E. Stephenson. The phone number is (870) 754-0086. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours vary on Saturday. Customers can also visit the online store and have all products shipped to their home. Visit PCSfireplacepatio.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.