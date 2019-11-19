Dr. Lowell Williams, DDS, MS, pediatric dentist is dedicated to serving his community. He grew up in Harrison with his parents and five siblings. He decided at an early age that he could help people through dentistry and has now been practicing for more than 50 years.
Williams received his doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry where he graduated first in his class. He then received his masters in pediatric dentistry. Williams has received extended education in-office sedation, hospital general anesthesia, and special training in working with physically or mentally challenged patients. Williams is passionate about ensuring all children have access to quality care.
“Having practiced pediatric dentistry for fifty years, I’ve had the pleasure of providing care for the children and grandchildren of my first patients, and the bonds I’ve developed with these families over the years are the most rewarding part of my job,” Williams said.
Outside of the clinic, he served on the Boone County Special Services Board for forty years. He currently volunteers at the Free Dental Clinic
in Harrison, is a Paul Harris Fellow for the Rotary Club, and a member of the Harrison Booster Club.
Williams and his wife Debbie have been married for 39 years. They have six daughters and 12 grandchildren. He enjoys weekend banana splits with the kids or a movie with his wife.
“My dad truly loves his job and can’t imagine doing anything else. He loves helping his patients find confidence in their smiles,” said Rachel Williams Barger.
Williams currently sees patients at Leap Kids Dental. To make an appointment visit the website at LeapKidsDental.com or call (870) 741-5327.
