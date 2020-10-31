Whether it’s time to plant a new tree, shrubs or spring flowers, Plants Etc. Nursery has what is needed and is open year round. This time of year, there are lots of seasonal decorations, yard art as well as house plants and flowers.
Roy and Sherrie Bryant decided to sell the family’s farm. They heard from a family member that Shirley Womack was retiring and selling the business after 25 years. So within just a couple of days, the deal was sealed and the Bryants have continued the legacy Shirley started at Plants Etc. “We will help people plant their planters, hanging baskets, ferns and vegetables, just like she did,” they said.
“We will continue to deliver arrangements in town for no charge,” she said.
The Bryants purchased the home and business, which is right off of Hwy. 7 South. To get to the four acres of items and green houses, follow the driveway which goes beside the house, to the back. The display in the yard has a great selection of yard art, flower pots, and chimeneas. One of Bryant's daughters, Lindsey Davis helps out and was quick to say their chimeneas are only $62 which is about half the price of other locations.
They also have succulents, berry plants, herb plants, fruit trees, fertilizer, cactus, baskets, pots, planters, bird houses and hummingbird feeders.
“We plan to expand the tree operation this spring and will continue to offer bulk mulch for our customers,” she said.
Be sure to meet Rowdy and Priscilla, two pet raccoons who are very friendly and love to meet new people. Shirley said she raised them from the time they were babies out on the family farm, so they moved to town too. Their spacious fenced area is comfortable for them, and they can still climb the chicken wire walls of the pen and love to stick their little paws out the wire to touch people. Priscilla loves to have her belly rubbed.
A grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 4-5 to kick off the Christmas season. There will be poinsettias, trees, and wreaths plus lots of metal decor.
Plants ETC is located at 3983 Hwy. 7 South. The phone number is (870) 577-2079. Hours are Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. “But we’ve yet to shut down at those hours,” Roy laughed.
