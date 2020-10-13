Jane Read moved to the area from Chicago in 1980. She had her first job as a groomer at the age of 15. Jane and her husband, Ron Janus opened Professional Pet Care in 2012 on 4816 Hwy. 65 South.
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and Professional Pet Care hosted a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Oct. 8 with the Chamber ambassadors.
Grooming and boarding are available for all sizes of dogs and cats. Pick up and deliver is also available. “Nothing is too big or too small,” she said. “We like a happy place for our furry friends.”
Grooming services include clipping, shedding and nails. There is a large exercise yard for the pets and boarding includes inside and outside private run areas for the pets. Each pet enclosure has a white board with information about the animal, and specifics about their care, including meds the animal might be taking.
Staff members feel like they have the best job. One said, “I get to play with dogs all day. How cool is that?”
A special indoor “kitty” area allows cats to climb and feel at home away from dogs. They also house a few animals waiting for adoption. Basic training is available for pets too.
In home pet care is offered for multi-pets or large animal owners.
Read groomed for a vet for 45 years before starting her own business. The staff calls her the “dog whisperer.”
“We love to help people with their animals. We listen to clients and we like for them and their pets to be happy,” she said.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “Welcome to the Chamber. You have an amazing operation here. Thank you for loving and boarding dogs. You’ve got the best job in the world.”
Jason Patience, a Chamber board member said, “You can tell that you love these animals and what you do. Everything is very clean.”
Professional Pet Care is located at 4816 Hwy. 65 South. The phone number is (870) 741-0527. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The staff is there on weekends from 8 to 10 a.m. and 5-6 p.m. for the convenience of boarding clients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.