“Remember all the businesses who supported your clubs, events and organizations year after year sometimes without even being asked?” Bob Largent, CEO, president Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce said. “They are calling in a favor. Answer the call.”
Largent reminded the public Governor Hutchinson ordered all in-house seating to be closed throughout the state for restaurants on March 19. They are only allowed to do curbside delivery.
“Many of our local small businesses are going to hurt, big time … but we think we can make a difference.”
The Chamber is providing the platform to purchase $25 gift cards on-line for individual restaurants. “We will provide the cash directly to those businesses on a weekly basis. The purchaser can use the gift cards anytime through one year from the date of purchase.”
Largent said the list is continually being updated with additional restaurants. “If we’ve missed you, please call (870) 741-2659.”
Visit.harrison-chamber.com to purchase gift cards.
