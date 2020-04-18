RaganPro owner and technician, Alba Taylor is more afraid of ransomware attacking computers than he is of the Coronavirus at this time.
Taylor said with so many people working from home, and accessing their company’s servers, it’s bringing unsecure networks into the work environment.
“People are scrambling to continue working from home. If it isn't done properly, there can be a security problem,” he said.
RaganPro Computers services all brands of computers and servers. Walk-ins are also welcome for computer repair, but the main focus of the business is preventative repair and monthly maintenance with residential or business service agreements.
“For a small monthly fee, we do all the updates and make sure the anti-virus software is up to date and we monitor back ups and make sure everything is working smoothly,” Taylor said.
During the time of social distancing, customers can give RaganPro digital access to their computer and they can run diagnostics and service without ever coming into the home.
“Nobody is too big, or too small for a computer virus to attack,” he said. “It’s very wise to invest the money up front for a monthly service agreement. Then when someone clicks on something they shouldn’t have, the company isn’t down a lot of time to repair the damage of ransomware, or stolen information.”
Taylor said “It was reported that $6.5 billion dollars were spent paying off ransomware demands last year. That’s just the ones reported,” he said. “I wouldn’t suggest paying these demands because that is encouraging bad behavior. But some businesses have insurance companies who pay the demands. But that doesn’t always mean you’ll get your information back.”
Taylor gives some suggestions for users. “You can hover your mouse over the email address and if it’s not genuine, it will usually be obvious. If you're not expecting a document from someone -- don’t open any attachments. Also, if it’s someone you know, pick up the phone and double check they sent you a link you need.”
He said there are additional steps that can be built in for protection. “You will never receive a real invoice from a company that is a docx document. That is not a real invoice. It’s a red flag. Don’t open.”
One computer in a network can become infected with a virus and take down the whole company. Taylor said it makes a lot of sense for a company to sign up for a monthly subscription to maintain the system and watch for problems. “Even if your company has an IT person, it’s often difficult to keep an eye on each computer -- especially while people are working from home.”
Taylor said they are often called on to help a senior citizen shrink a window they can’t get closed. “Sometimes, we are the only contact that individual has. We don’t mind being friendly, respectful and hearing about the grandkids. We take that relationship seriously and enjoy doing a great job for them, too.”
If a customer wants to sign up for the monthly service agreement the prices range from $20 to $30 depending on the needs of the resident or company.
When a customer has a problem with a program they installed, we have a good repor with vendors and it goes much faster when we use “Geek speak” and we weed right through the basic questions they usually have to ask. “Then we will make notes on that additional program, so we know what’s going on with that computer,” he said.
RaganPro has a special going on now to upgrade existing hard drives.. “Customers usually walk out of a big-box store with a mechanical hard drive on the new computer. These are often old parts the company is trying to get rid of. We upgrade the hard drive to a solid state and it will go faster than when it was first purchased. We add 100 gig data, 250 gig SSD and Windows 10. Taylor said most people don’t need a terabyte of data if you have systems set up with the cloud. Instead of a 15 second load up, it will only take two seconds. This is the best upgrade for your computer. This upgrade is about $128.”
ReganPro was originally owned and operated around 2008 by Harold and Marian Ragan. “They did a great job branding their business. I was in Mountain Home recently and they knew of the business.”
Taylor worked off and on for them over the years and returned full time after a family emergency. He was approached about purchasing the business and decided that would be something he would love to do and made it official in December 2017.
“The majority of our clients already knew me and just wanted to make sure I would personally manage their service agreements,” he said. “I love to help our clients with their software updates, and virus protection.”
After he purchased the company his first big client to join was a sheriff’s department in an adjacent county. “They had just been hit by a big ransomware threat and their information was in danger. Sometimes you get the information back, sometimes you don’t. It’s just not worth the risk. Some ransomware attackers will release your private information to the public. Some might release it to you encrypted and you can’t use it.”
Taylor said it can often be weeks before systems are up and running again.
There are service discounts for residential or business customers when additional computers are included. When a repair job is required, above and beyond the normal monthly service, a discount is given because of the service agreement.
Taylor graduated from Bruno-Pyatt High School and began attending North Arkansas College while he was a sophomore in high school.
RaganPro is located at 616 Village Inn Road, Suite A. The phone number is (870) 743-3915. Email support@raganpro.com for more information. Hours are usually 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
