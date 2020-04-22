Dave Ramsey, Chris Hogan share practical money advice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – To give Americans a plan for winning with their money, Ramsey Solutions is streaming Financial Peace Live free of charge on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. CT. Nationally syndicated radio host Dave Ramsey and bestselling author Chris Hogan will share the personal finance lessons that have helped nearly six million people get out of debt, save money and build wealth through Financial Peace University.
In the two-hour livestream, viewers will learn how to manage their money using Ramsey’s 7 Baby Steps. Ramsey and Hogan will also address the current reality many are facing to buckle down and take care of their “four walls” – food, shelter, utilities and transportation. Visit DaveRamsey.com to tune in.
“In this time of uncertainty, it’s easier than ever to let panic set in,” said Dave Ramsey, CEO of Ramsey Solutions. “This pandemic has only worsened the financial mess so many Americans were already facing. We are here to give people a proven step-by-step plan so they can take control of their money and transform their lives. Now is not the time for panic – it’s time for a plan.”
For the first time ever, Ramsey Solutions is also offering a free 14-day trial of Financial Peace. This all-access trial includes all nine Financial Peace University lessons on demand, the EveryDollar Plus app to start budgeting quickly and easily, the brand new BabySteps app to track progress, connection to an online community, virtual classes and a team of financial coaches.
Visit financialpeace.com to start a free 14-day trial of Financial Peace.
